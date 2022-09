Iraq will implement seismic surveys of the marine blocks in the territorial waters, Iraqi News Agency reported, citing Minister of Oil Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail.

He said that the seismic survey work for the marine area in the Arabian Gulf is likely to show hydrocarbon prospects.

In 2019, the ministry had signed a contract for a joint study with Chinese company, CNOOC, to determine the points and locations of land and sea exploration.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

