OPEC member Iraq is pushing ahead with plans to more than double the production capacity of its Haditha oil refinery as part of a post-war scheme to upgrade the hydrocarbon sector, an official was quoted on Wednesday as saying.
Haditha refinery in the Western Al-Anbar, Iraq’s largest governorate, currently produces nearly 16,000 barrels per day (bpd) following maintenance projects over the past years.
“We are pursuing a project to boost the refinery’s capacity to 36,000 bpd…about 70 percent of the project has been executed,” the refinery’s manager Hassan Abdul Aziz said.
In a statement published by Aliqtisad News network, Abdul Aziz said the General Company for Heavy Engineering Machinery, a subsidiary of the Oil Ministry, is executing the expansion project.
