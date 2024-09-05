Iraq intends to launch 10 gas exploration blocks for investment in a new licensing round, Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani told Iraq News Agency.

The Oil Ministry plans to offer these gas investment opportunities to American companies, he added.

The fifth and sixth licensing rounds included 29 blocks and fields, with contracts awarded on 14.

The minister said Iraq has started drilling an exploratory well in the Al-Anz block with a capacity of 1,000 cubic metres. He also disclosed that a new associated gas project will be launched in the Al-Faihaa oil field by the end of the year.

