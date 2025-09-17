OPEC producer Iraq expects a surge in revenues after a project to expand its refinery in the South-central Al-Diwaniya province is completed.

Revenues are expected to reach nearly 45 billion Iraqi dinars ($35 million) a month after the refinery’s capacity is more than quadrupled to 90,000 barrels per day (bpd), the refinery’s manager Haytham Mohsen said, quoted by the local press on Tuesday.

“The project is progressing smoothly….it will boost the refinery’s output capacity by 70,000 bpd to 90,000 bpd…this will largely push up revenues, which we expect to reach ID45 billion per month after the project is completed,” he said.

Officials said in July that the expansion project at a cost of $800 million includes units for processing liquefied gas with a capacity of 180 tonnes per day, a gasoline improvement unit with a capacity of 10,000 bpd, a naphtha isomerisation unit (8,000 bpd) and a naphtha hydrotreating unit (18,000 bpd).

Additional components involve facilities for producing white oil, gas oil, and fuel oil, as well as nitrogen production, power generation, and storage and pumping stations.

(Writing by N. Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

