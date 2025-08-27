Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced that the Basra Gas Export port has begun loading the largest LPG tanker, with a capacity of up to 20,000 tons of semi-chilled gas.

In a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), Ezzat Sabir Ismail, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Oil for Gas Affairs, said: "The second berth at the Basra Gas Company's LPG export in Khor Al-Zubair Port is currently loading the tanker (GasChem), which has a capacity of 20,000 tons of semi-chilled LPG."

He added: "The government, represented by the Ministry of Oil, is keen to maximize domestic production of LPG and export the surplus to specialized foreign commercial markets," indicating that "the gas sector is witnessing steady activity that contributes to increasing financial revenues for the state treasury."

