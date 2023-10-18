Iraq’s state-owned North Gas Company (NGC) will soon embark on a project to install a third production line at its processing plant in the Northern Kirkuk Governorate to cater for rising output, its manager was reported on Wednesday as saying.

Abdul Majid said the expansions have been prompted by an increase in the production of crude gas by the North Oil Company from its fields, which contain large associated gas quantities.

“The Company has a plan to install a third production line at its processing plant to meet the increase in production…the additional quantities will be used to feed electricity facilities and industrial units in Iraq,” Majid told the official Alsabah newspaper.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.