Iraq has detected mismanagement and corruption in projects awarded to foreign companies for the construction of oil berths at some local ports.

Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani decided on Sunday to refer the oil berth contracts to the Integrity Commission after suspicions of corruption were detected, said a statement by Sudani’s information office.

"In implementation of the government's program and within the framework of anti-corruption efforts, the Prime Minister approved the recommendations of the special committee that audited the investment and contracts for the oil berths at Iraqi ports," the statement said.

"Given suspicions of corruption in the awarding and implementation of these contracts, their weak economic feasibility, the clear unfairness of the Ports Company's share, and the pursuit of the interests of some contracting companies at the expense of the state and the public interest, the recommendations included referring the report to the Federal Integrity Commission to identify those responsible,” it added.

Sudani directed the Commission to present the report's findings to the cabinet to take appropriate measures to protect state funds and achieve the public interest, it said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

