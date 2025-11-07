Iraq has started trial operations at two key refineries in Northern Kirkuk to sharply reduce reliance on imported diesel and gasoline, said its oil ministry.

The North Refinery-2 and Saladin Refinery-3, each with an output capacity of 70,000 barrels per day (bpd), will together add over 10 percent of Iraq’s daily refining capacity once fully operational, said Adnan Mohammed Hammoud, Deputy Oil Minister for Refining Affairs.

He described the projects as “a landmark achievement” in Iraq’s oil sector, according to Shafaq News Agency.

The refineries are part of a national drive to expand domestic refining, create thousands of jobs, and improve fuel distribution in northern and central Iraq.

Technical testing of production units is now underway, with full commercial operations expected within months.

Surplus output will be exported once national demand is met, said officials.

(Writing by N. Saeed; Editing Sona Nambiar)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.