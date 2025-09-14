OPEC member Iraq could double its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) exports by 2028, a senior official of Basrah Gas Company (BGC) said.



Managing General Khaled al-Bataineh outlined BGC's three production streams - domestic power plants, LPG (partly for export), and channeling condensates to oil refineries.



He noted that Iraq achieved self-sufficiency in LPG for domestic use in 2016 and has since boosted output, adding, “We currently export 4,000 tonnes per day for cooking fuel. By 2028, that figure could reach 8,000.”

In August 2025, Iraqi News Agency said in a report that BGC's Umm Qasr jetty loaded its largest LPG tanker with a capacity of 20,000 tonnes of semi-refrigerated LNG.

BGC, a joint venture between Iraq’s South Gas Company (51 percent), Shell (44 percent) and Mitsubishi Corporation (five percent), was established in 2013 to process associated gas and operates one of the largest gas flaring reduction projects in the world.

In July, Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani reaffirmed the government’s goal to end associated gas flaring by 2029.



