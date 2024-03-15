Indian engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced on Thursday that its hydrocarbon vertical secured a major onshore gas pipeline project from a prestigious client in the Middle East.

The BSE-listed company said in a statement that L&T Energy Hydrocarbon (LTEH) was awarded engineering, procurement, and construction of two new 56" Pipelines along with associated scraper receivers and launchers and main line isolation valve (MLIV) Stations running parallel to the existing pipeline corridor.

The statement didn't disclose the name of the client.

Subramanian Sarma, Whole-time Director & Senior Executive Vice President (Energy), L&T, said: “This is the largest cross-country pipeline EPC project awarded to us till date and we are excited to bring our expertise to this strategic project.”

While L&T doesn’t disclose specific contract value, the statement categorised the award as “major,” in the range of 50 to 70 billion Indian rupees ($603 million - $844 million).

(1 US Dollar = 82.93 Indian Rupees)

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.