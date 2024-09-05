Arab Finance: The Italian energy firm Eni is planning to scale up natural gas production in Egypt by around 200 million cubic feet daily in January 2025, a government official told Asharq Business.

This would be achieved by drilling three new wells at the Zohr gas field in the Mediterranean sea, the official noted.

The cost of drilling these three wells is estimated at over $300 million, the official said, adding that the current daily production capacity of the Zohr field is 1.6 billion cubic feet, compared to last year’s production of around 1.9 billion cubic feet.

Eni announced earlier this month that three drilling rigs for Agiba Petroleum Company would begin operations in the second week of September.

