Oman-based Duqm oil refinery, a joint venture with Kuwait, is almost ready for operation, with nearly 98.9 percent of the project completed, an official from the Kuwait partners was reported on Tuesday as saying.

A team from the Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC), which manages the OPEC member’s downstream industry, recently visited the refinery in the Eastern Omani port of Duqm to follow up preparations for commissioning, said Shafi Al-Ajami, CEO of the Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI), a partner in the project and a subsidiary of the state-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corporation.

“About 98.9 percent of the Duqm Refinery has been completed…it will be fully completed and commissioned soon,” he said in remarks published by the Kuwaiti daily Alqabas.

Ajami did not provide operation date, but refinery officials said in 2022 that the 230,000-barrels per day facility will be fully operational in late 2023.

Duqm Refinery is a 50-50 joint venture between KPI and state-owned OQ, formerly known as Oman Oil Company.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

