United Arab Emirates' Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum have boosted production capacity at Iraq’s Khor Mor gas field by 50% with the early completion of the KM250 project, the companies said on Wednesday.

Total investment in the project amounts to $1.1 billion.

The KM250 project has been completed eight months ahead of a revised schedule and will add 250 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscf/d) of new processing capacity, boosting Khor Mor's total output to 750 mmscf/d, according to a statement released by the companies.

