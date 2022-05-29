MUSCAT: Duqm Refinery, a 50:50 joint venture of OQ Group of the Sultanate of Oman and Kuwait Petroleum International of Kuwait, is now almost 90 per cent complete in its construction and is slated for the start of the commissioning phase in the first quarter of 2023.

According to Talal bin Hamed al Oufi, CEO of OQ Group, work on the $8 billion undertaking at Duqm SEZ, is progressing at a rapid pace despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.

In a statement to ONA, Al Oufi said the construction phase comprises three major packages being implemented by different consortiums and contractors. In addition to the main components of the complex, the construction phase also includes storage and export facilities for liquid and bulk petroleum products at Port of Duqm, crude oil storage facilities at Ras Markaz and a 80-kilometre crude oil pipeline line from Ras Markaz to the refinery.

When operational, Duqm refinery will will enhance the country’s refining capacity by refining 230,000 barrels of crude oil products per day, which will serve demand growth in the region and globally, as well as add to the SEZ’s investment appeal.

