Kuwait’s Combined Group Contracting Company (CGCC) has signed a contract for the installation of oil flow pipelines in key hydrocarbon producing areas in South and East Kuwait, the Company said on Thursday.

CGCC had won the project with a value of 3.3 million Kuwaiti dinars ($11 million) following competition from other local and foreign companies for the tender issued by the government-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), the OPEC member’s upstream arm.

CGCC said in a disclosure statement on Kuwait’s bourse that the contract includes installation and maintenance of oil flow pipelines for a number of KOC-managed injected oil wells in South and East Kuwait.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

