PHOTO
Kuwait’s Combined Group Contracting Company (CGCC) has signed a contract for the installation of oil flow pipelines in key hydrocarbon producing areas in South and East Kuwait, the Company said on Thursday.
CGCC had won the project with a value of 3.3 million Kuwaiti dinars ($11 million) following competition from other local and foreign companies for the tender issued by the government-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), the OPEC member’s upstream arm.
CGCC said in a disclosure statement on Kuwait’s bourse that the contract includes installation and maintenance of oil flow pipelines for a number of KOC-managed injected oil wells in South and East Kuwait.
(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.