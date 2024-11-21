Borr Drilling Limited, a Berumda-based offshore shallow-water drilling contractor, said it has received a notice of temporary suspension of operation for its rig “Arabia II” in Saudi Arabia.

The temporary suspension will be for up to 12 months, the company said in a statement published on its website.

The commencement date of the suspension is still to be confirmed by the customer, the statement added.

While the company did not disclose the customer’s name, media reports have identified Saudi Aramco as the likely client.

Additionally, Offshore Engineer magazine reported that Dubai-based drilling contractor Shelf Drilling has received a notice of suspension for its high island IV jack-up rig from Saudi Aramco.

The suspension is expected to begin in late November, the report said.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

