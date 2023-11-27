Tatweer Petroleum is expected to award the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for its Non-Associated Gas (NAG) Compressor Facilities (NCF) Stations and Remote Gas Dehydration Units (GDU) at Awali Field by the first quarter of 2024, according to a source.

“The request for proposal (RFP) for the EPC service was issued on 9 May 2023 and the bid submission deadline was on 10 September 2023. The EPC contract is expected to be awarded by mid-January 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The commercial bidders list includes TDE Overseas ($281 million), Arabian International Contracting ($149 million), and Petrofac International – Bahrain ($121.3 million), officials from three companies confirmed.

Tatweer Petroleum is undertaking a phased Long-Term Field Development to install NAG Compressor Facilities Stations (NCF), Non-Associated Gas Well Hook-ups, associated pipelines and Tie-ins at Compression and Remote Gas Dehydration Units (GDU) to maintain gas deliverability from the Awali field.

The scope of work involves the EPC as well as assisting with the operability enhancement of Tatweer Petroleum facilities.

The project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2029, the source said.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

