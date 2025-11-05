Saudi Aramco achieved total hydrocarbon production of 13.3 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (mmboed) in the third quarter of 2025, the company said in its third quarter 2025 financial statement.



The oil giant also increased its sales gas production capacity growth target from more than 60 percent to almost 80 percent during the quarter.



With this anticipated growth, Aramco expects to increase high-value associated liquids production by more than 1 million barrels per day.



As a result, the company anticipates total gas and associated liquids of nearly six mmboed by 2030.



The statement included updates on the following developments supporting its gas expansion strategy:



• Phase one of the Jafurah Gas Plant, part of the Jafurah unconventional gas field development, continued construction activities and is on track for completion in 2025. Production is forecast to reach a sustainable sales gas rate of 2.0 billion standard cubic feet per day (bscfd) by 2030, in addition to significant volumes of ethane, NGL and condensate



• The Tanajib Gas Plant, part of the Marjan development programme, progressed construction activities and is on track for completion in 2025, with the expected addition of 2.6 bscfd of raw gas processing capacity from the Marjan and Zuluf fields



• The Fadhili Gas Plant expansion, which is anticipated to increase raw gas processing capacity of 1.5 bscfd by 2027, continued with engineering, procurement, and construction activities



Aramco said increment projects to support its ability to maintain maximum sustainable capacity at 12.0 mmbpd have also progressed. These include:



• Construction activities continued for the Marjan and Berri crude oil increments, which are on track for completion in 2025. They are likely to provide additional crude oil production capacity of 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) and 250,000 bpd, respectively



• Procurement and construction activities progressed for the Zuluf crude oil increment, which is forecast to process 600,000 bpd of crude oil from the Zuluf field through a central facility in 2026



• Engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) activities continued for phase two of the Dammam development project, which is slated to add 50,000 bpd of crude oil production capacity when completed in 2027.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

