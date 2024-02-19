The shares of Indian engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) fell on Monday, 19 February, on news reports that Saudi Aramco is deferring the bidding process for the Safaniyah oilfield due to the Saudi government’s directive to cap production, CNBC-TV18, an Indian financial news channel, reported.

The report said L&T was among the contenders for the 10 EPCI [Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation] deals for Safaniyah field expansion.

The development impacts L&T as it was in the race to acquire a major order for the Safaniyah oilfield, the report said.

Shares of L&T closed 1.35 percent lower at INR 3,341.15.

The Safaniyah oilfield currently produces 1.3 million barrels per day of oil.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.