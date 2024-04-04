Arabian Drilling Company said it is discussing contract suspensions related to three offshore rigs with Saudi Aramco.

The suspensions are for a period of up to 12 months, the onshore and offshore drilling contractor said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

The impacted rigs and the timing of the suspensions are yet to be confirmed.

Arabian Drilling said it expects revenue to continue growing year-on-year with the contribution of the unconventional gas land rigs coming on stream in the third quarter of 2024.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.