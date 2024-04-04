PHOTO
Arabian Drilling Company said it is discussing contract suspensions related to three offshore rigs with Saudi Aramco.
The suspensions are for a period of up to 12 months, the onshore and offshore drilling contractor said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.
The impacted rigs and the timing of the suspensions are yet to be confirmed.
Arabian Drilling said it expects revenue to continue growing year-on-year with the contribution of the unconventional gas land rigs coming on stream in the third quarter of 2024.
(Editing by Anoop Menon)
