(TAP)- Algerian Minister of Energy and Mines Mohamed Arkab said Tuesday his country is coordinating with Tunisia to identify its energy needs to meet them, ahead of the summer season.

“Algeria assists and supports Tunisia,” the Minister added at the meeting of the Tunisian-Algerian Joint energy and mining cooperation commission held in Algeria.

Minister of Industry, Energy and Mines Neila Nouira Gongi, on the same day, met with the Algerian Prime Minister, who “reiterated his country's willingness to work together to foster bilateral relations in these vital sectors.”

She noted that the discussions between the Algerian and Tunisian delegations will allow “developing a partnership and not only trade."

She stressed Tunisia's willingness to beef-up cooperation in the field of electricity and natural gas, in view of the current global situation, saying Algeria has always supported Tunisia to overcome such crises.

The discussions between the two delegations also tackled issued related to renewable energy, energy transition and trade in oil products.

