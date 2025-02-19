Algeria’s National Agency for the Valorization of Hydrocarbon Resources (ALNAFT), under the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Renewable Energies, has extended the bid submission deadline for the ‘Algeria Bid Round 2024’ to 17 June 2025.

The previous deadline was 15 April 2025.

The bid round offers investment opportunities in six hydrocarbon exploration areas across multiple provinces:

Production Sharing Contracts

·Le Grand M’Zaid

·Ahara

·Reggane II

·Zerafa II

Participation contracts

·Twal

·Guern El Guessa

The hydrocarbon contracts would be concluded between the national company Sonatrach and the successful bidders.

NAFT said the extension would give participating oil companies sufficient time to analyse recently finalised data and also attract more bidders.

The bid specifications are available on NAFT’s website.

