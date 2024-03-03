PHOTO
The full commissioning of Al-Zour oil refinery has boosted Kuwait’s refining production to a record 1.4 million bpd, according to officials.
Kuwait, which controls the world’s sixth largest extractable oil deposits, announced the full commissioning of the 615,000 barrels per day (bpd) Southern Al-Zour refinery at the end of 2023, nearly eight years after it was awarded to an international consortium.
Alqabas newspaper quoted Sheikh Khalid Al-Sabah, head of international marketing in state-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, as saying on Thursday the full operation of Al-Zour boosted the OPEC member’s total refining capacity to 1.4 million bpd.
Kuwait’s two other main refineries are Al-Ahmadi and Mina Abdullah, which have been upgraded as part of Kuwait’s “clean fuel project.”
(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)
