African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is preparing a feasibility study for a 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery project in Nigeria, the Bank's President said.

Benedict Oramah said the project would cater to Nigeria's and Africa's demand for petroleum products.

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

