The federal government on Monday moved to resolve the crisis of confidence that has developed between its regulators and the multibillion-dollar Dangote Refinery over crude oil supply.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, convened a high-level meeting with key stakeholders to attempt to deal with the matter which had gained prominence in the media space in recent times.

The Chairman of Dangote Group, owners of the refinery, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, had alleged that a cabal was intent on sabotaging the operations of the refinery.

The public dispute came to a head when the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) Mr. Farouk Ahmed, alleged that the Dangote refinery was yet to be licensed just as he said its products have excess sulphur.

He also alleged that Dangote was insisting that petrol import should be stopped while all marketers were to be directed to his refinery.

The claims have been strongly repudiated by Dangote.

A statement by the Minister’s Special Adviser Media and Communication, Nneamaka Okafor, said Monday’s meeting involved Dangote, Farouk Ahmed, Mr. Gbenga Komolafe who is the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and Mr Mele Kyari, Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC).

No details were made available after the meeting.

