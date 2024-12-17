More than eight million tonnes per annum (mtpa) from the Ruwais liquefied natural gas (LNG) project’s 9.6 mtpa production capacity has been committed to global customers through long-term agreements, according to an ADNOC press statement.



The UAE-based oil and gas giant recently signed a 15-year sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with Germany’s EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG (EnBW) to supply 0.6 mtpa of LNG.

The low-carbon LNG project, currently under construction in Al Ruwais Industrial City, is expected to start deliveries in 2028 upon commencement of commercial operations,



The project will have two 4.8 mtpa liquefaction trains with a combined capacity of 9.6 mtpa. It will more than double ADNOC Gas’ existing operated LNG production capacity to nearly 15 mtpa.



ADNOC Gas said in November 2024 that it expects to acquire ADNOC’s 60 percent stake in the Ruwais LNG project for nearly $5 billion in the second half of 2028.

