The emirate of Abu Dhabi has agreed to fund a project to expand Jordan’s domestic gas network in key industrial cities with a value of around $70 million.

The official Jordanian news agency Petra said the funds are part of a $400 million loan to be provided to Jordan by the Abu Dhabi Development Fund (ADFD).

It said the agreement, which was signed this week, also involved funding several other development projects in Jordan, including the construction of schools, land reclamation, and a $100-million digitalisation project by the Health Ministry besides $75 million to support Jordan’s budget.

The report said a separate agreement was signed to fund a cargo project in the Southern Jordanian Port of Aqaba and the construction of a waste-to-energy plant.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

