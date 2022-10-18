Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources organised a webinar on Tuesday on Muhaddad exploration license, the kingdom’s third licensing round after Khnaiguiyah and Umm Ad Damar.

The announcement was made on its twiiter handle

The project area, spanning 140 square kilometres, lies 600 km south-east of Jeddah and 35 kilometres south of Bisha City and contains copper, zinc, and lead deposits, according to the project brochure.

Last week, Zawya Projects had reported that Saudi Arabia received two proposals for Umm Ad Damar exploration license.

