Saudi Arabia is offering 7 new mining sites in its central region with a good potential for the production of construction materials.
In a weekend statement at its website, the Industry and Mineral Resources Ministry said the sites are located in Al-Qassim region and have a total area of 32 square kilometres.
Interested investors can bid online during September 19-30, after which bidders will be pre-qualified and the winners are selected, the statement said.
Geological surveys conducted earlier have shown the sites, Northwest of Asyah province in Al-Qassim, are rich in calcium carbonate rocks including limestone and dolomites, which can be used in construction works and road paving, it added.
