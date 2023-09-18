Saudi Arabia is offering 7 new mining sites in its central region with a good potential for the production of construction materials.

In a weekend statement at its website, the Industry and Mineral Resources Ministry said the sites are located in Al-Qassim region and have a total area of 32 square kilometres.

Interested investors can bid online during September 19-30, after which bidders will be pre-qualified and the winners are selected, the statement said.

Geological surveys conducted earlier have shown the sites, Northwest of Asyah province in Al-Qassim, are rich in calcium carbonate rocks including limestone and dolomites, which can be used in construction works and road paving, it added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

