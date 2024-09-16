Almasane Alkobra Mining Co. (AMAK) said the Al Masane mine expansion project (Moyeath orebody development and related processing plant) is expected to reach full production capacity in the third quarter of 2024.

The commercial production started mid-September, AMAK said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Monday.

The new processing plant is designed to process nearly 400,000 tonnes annually.

The new plant incorporates advanced technologies to boost the efficiency and quality of products, which will increase the production of zinc and copper concentrates by 80 percent and 40 percent, respectively, at lower production costs.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.