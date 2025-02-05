India and Saudi Arabia have agreed to strengthen cooperation in the critical mineral sector to support clean energy technologies, the Indian government-owned Press Information Bureau (PIB) said in a statement.



Indian Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy met with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Ibrahim Alkhorayef to explore new avenues for investment and technological collaboration.



The ministers emphasised the need to establish reliable and secure mineral supply chains to reduce import dependency. They also discussed cooperation in adopting advanced mining technologies and innovation for sustainable mineral exploration and extraction.

