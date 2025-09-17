Saudi Arabia’s Al-Baha region is estimated to hold minerals and ores valued at nearly 285.4 billion Saudi riyals ($76 billion), according to the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

Jarrah bin Mohammed Al-Jarrah, the ministry’s spokesperson, said in an Arabic language press statement the region hosts a wide range of mineral ores, including gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, feldspar, marble and pozzolan.

He said Al-Baha contains several mineralized belts for gold, copper and zinc, as well as 19 mining complexes dedicated to building materials.

The Kingdom is seeking to accelerate exploration and exploitation of these resources as part of Vision 2030’s economic diversification agenda and developing the mining sector into the third pillar of the economy.

