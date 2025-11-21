Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources (MIM) has issued exploration licenses for two mineralised belts - Jabal Sayid and Al-Hajjar - covering 4,788 square kilometres (sq. km), marking a significant milestone in the Kingdom’s eighth licensing round.

The belts containing deposits of copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc, were awarded to a mix of individual comapnies and consortiums, both local and international, following a competitive, transparent bidding process, according to a Ministry press statement

The winning companies include:

Saudi-Australian consortium of Artar, Gold and Minerals Limited Company (GMCO), and Jacaranda (Hancock Prospecting) – northern Al-Hajjar belt

Vedanta (India) – license in the Jabal Sayid belt

Saudi-Chinese consortium of Ajlan & Bros Mining and Zijin Mining Group – second license for another belt in Jabal Sayid

Norin Ajlan & Bros (Saudi Arabia) – southern Al-Hajjar belt

Khalid Al-Mudaifer, Vice Minister for Mining Affairs said the Kingdom is now moving beyond exploration toward building fully connected value chains with upstream mining feeding midstream and downstream industries.

He said Saudi Arabia’s Comprehensive Mining Strategy, launched in 2018, has streamlined regulation, guarantees tenure security, and provides more than 80 years of geological data mapped across 700,000 sq km of the Arabian Shield, now accessible through the National Geological Database.

Al-Mudaifer highlighted improved international perceptions of the Kingdom’s mining sector, noting that Saudi Arabia ranked 23rd globally in Fraser Institute’s 2024 Investment Attractiveness Index, up from 104th in 2013, and first worldwide for political stability.

Vedanta to establish $26.7mln copper rod plant

Following its license award, India’s Vedanta announced plans to build a 100 million Saudi riyals ($26.7 million) copper rod plant in Ras Al Khair Industrial City.

The facility will have an annual capacity of 125,000 tonnes and is designed to supply Saudi Arabia’s expanding cable and electrical component manufacturing industries. The project marks Vedanta’s first industrial investment in the Kingdom and forms part of efforts to localise copper value chains.

Next tender round opens

Deputy Minister for Mineral Resources Management Abdulrahman Al-Belushi said the Kingdom remains committed to expanding opportunities for responsible investors.

He announced that pre-qualification submissions are now open for the 10th tender round, covering more than 13,000 sq km of prospective resources containing gold, copper, silver and zinc. Submissions remain open until mid-December 2025 via the Taadeen online platform.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.