Alara Resources, a leading international minerals exploration and development company, is inching closer to completing its state-of-the-art 1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) copper concentrator plant in Oman. The Al Wash-hi-Majaza copper and gold JV project, which has been progressing steadily, has now reached an impressive 95 per cent completion. Meanwhile, the civil works of the projects are at 88 per cent complete.

Al Hadeetha Resources LLC, a partnership of Alara Resources of Australia and Omani-based investors, is the developer of the project. The copper concentrator plant, located at Al Mudhaibi in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate, is part of Alara Resources' strategic plan to expand its presence in the Middle East and capitalise on the region's abundant mineral resources. The facility is designed to extract and process copper ore from Al Hadeetha Mine, one of the largest copper deposits in the Sultanate of Oman.

Last week, Al Hadeetha Resources has already signed an offtake deal covering the production of copper concentrate from the project.

With the construction phase almost finalized, Al Hadeetha Resources is now focusing on the installation of critical equipment and commissioning processes. The company aims to commence production at the copper concentrator plant in the coming months, marking a significant milestone in its operational timeline.

The 1MTPA copper concentrator plant incorporates advanced technologies to optimise mineral recovery and reduce environmental impact. Al Hadeetha Resources has implemented stringent environmental management practices, ensuring compliance with international standards and local regulations. The company's commitment to sustainability extends to minimising water and energy consumption, as well as managing waste and emissions effectively.

Upon completion, the copper concentrator plant is expected to yield high-grade copper concentrates, contributing to both domestic and international markets. The production capacity of 1MTPA positions Al Hadeetha Resources as a key player in the global copper industry, further strengthening Oman's position as a prominent copper producer in the region.

The completion of Al Hadeetha Resources’1MTPA copper concentrator plant in Oman will not only bolster the company's growth strategy but also contribute to the overall development of Oman's mining sector. The project's successful execution showcases Al Hadeetha Resources’ expertise in delivering complex mining projects on schedule and underscores its commitment to sustainable and responsible mining practices.

