Mazoon Mining, a subsidiary of Minerals Development Oman (MDO), announced on Monday the groundbreaking of the Mazoon Copper Project in the Wilayat of Yanqul, Al Dhahirah Governorate.

The project is Oman’s largest integrated copper concentrate initiative, spanning 20 square kilometres ( sq. km) and boasting estimated reserves of 22.9 million tonnes of copper ore, MDO said in a press statement.

The project features five open-pit mines and a processing plant covering 56,000 square metres (sqm), designed to process 2.5 million tonnes of copper ore annually.

The statement said site preparations are already underway with construction of the processing plant is set to begin in the first quarter of 2025.

Canadian firm Lycopodium has been appointed to provide engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) services.

Once operational in the first quarter of 2027, the plant is projected to produce 115,000 tonnes of copper concentrate per year at a grade of 21.5 percent.

The MDO statement said the Mazoon project integrates sustainable practices, including a zero-water discharge system to recycle treated water, and waste management systems to preserve air quality and protect groundwater resources.

Mazoon Mining signed the concession agreement for Concession Area 12-A1 in 2022.

In addition to the Mazoon Copper Project, MDO has initiated the redevelopment of copper mines in the wilayats of Sohar and Liwa, targeting an annual output of 800,000 tonnes of copper ore with confirmed reserves of 2.78 million tonnes. It started copper ore extraction from Block 4 in Sohar in 2024 and has continued its exploration efforts across its 23,644 sq km concession area.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

