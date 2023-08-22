Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma’aden) has awarded a key construction contract worth SR105 million ($28 million) to Darkstone, a specialist in industrial mechanical and electrical maintenance, construction and MEP works, for the second phase of Mansourah-Massarah Gold Project in the kingdom.

An open-pit mine located in the Central Arabian gold region of Saudi Arabia, approximately 500km southeast of Riyadh, the project was initiated by Ma'aden Gold and Base Metals Company (MGBM), the largest mining company in Saudi Arabia.

MGBM is looking at a production capacity of 250,000 ounces of gold annually over an estimated life of 12 years.

​In August, it had awarded the procurement and construction contract for the second stage of the project to Darkstone Arabia company and the Engineering assigned to ATC Williams to aid in designing the tailings and water management system.

​ATC Williams is a leader in providing solutions for tailings, water, and waste, in our fourth decade of operations.

​As part of the contract, Darkstone will perform the following tasks:

*Construction of the waste management system including floor and perimeter embankment, piping, mechanical works, and HDPE geomembrane.

*Waste distribution system

*Water management system

*Conducting laboratory tests

*Carrying out various related activities.

A Sharjah-based company, Darkstone is a specialist in industrial mechanical and electrical maintenance, mechanical engineering, civil, construction and MEP works, sourcing, as well as supply of a vast array of mining heavy machinery spare parts and end-to-end solutions for the mineral processing and gold recovery Industry in the Middle East.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).