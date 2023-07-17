AMMAN — The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Arab Potash Company (APC) on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on exploratory studies for lithium extraction.

The MoU was signed by the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Al Kharabsheh and Chairman of the Board of APC Shihadeh Abu Hudeib, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The memorandum stated that the APC, in collaboration with experienced international firms possessing necessary technology, will conduct comprehensive studies to assess the viability of extracting and utilising lithium and its derivatives from the company's operational areas.

