AMMAN — Jordan and Iraq on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding meant to prepare a proposal for joint projects to improve ore substances and industrial rocks, in addition to establish a joint geological database and enhance cooperation in manpower training.

Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh, who attended the ceremony, said that both countries have agreed on establishing a joint geological database, for a zone along a common border between the two nations, to be completed by the end of the year, according to a ministry statement.

Both sides also agreed to prepare a joint project proposal for the development of industrial minerals and rocks to become an investment opportunity, notably upgrading the phosphate rocks and exploiting them in manufacturing and improving the silica sand to improve their economic viability, the minister said.

He added that the two sides also agreed to develop a joint training programme, stressing that a number of measures will be taken by the end of the year to operationalise the programme.

He also highlighted the importance of the memo that is in line with the ministry's efforts towards optimising the Kingdom's natural resources.

Iraqi Minister of Industry and Minerals Manhal Al Khabbaz, who attended the ceremony, said that technical committees in two countries have been working for four months to reach these results, highlighting the necessity of cooperation to optimise Jordanian and Iraqi natural resources as energy alternatives, especially silica.

He stressed the importance of working to reduce carbon emissions, highlighting the need for using phosphate and sulphur as fertilisers, to enhance food security and deal with climate change.

