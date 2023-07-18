Arab Finance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla has inaugurated the second edition of Egypt Mining Forum 2023, according to a statement on July 18th.

The two-day event takes place at the Nile Ritz-Carlton, with the participation of Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir, Saudi Arabian Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar AlKhorayef, and Djibouti’s Minister of Energy Yonis Guediand, along with CEOs of major international and local mining companies.

The forum will provide information on Egypt's finance strategy as well as how partnerships and international investment will be crucial to unlocking the potential of the mining industry.

The forum will feature over 40 speakers, bringing together regional and international stakeholders, including mining officials, investors, sponsors, and project owners.

El-Molla stressed that the Egypt Mining Forum comes as a major event on the global and regional mining agenda, and that it is in accordance with a clear vision of the Ministry of Petroleum to develop mineral resources.

During his speech, El-Molla announced that his country is about to launch a set of bids for precious and basic metals, in addition to phosphates, sulfur and potash, during the current quarter.

