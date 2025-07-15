ASX-listed Zeus Resources has acquired full ownership of the Casablanca Antimony Project in central Morocco, the company said in a stock exchange statement.

The project, secured via an option agreement with Ashgill Morocco, comprises six exploration licenses.

The acquisition terms include:

62.5 million Zeus shares (50 per cent under a 6-month escrow)

12 million performance rights

An introducer fee of 72.52 million options (0.02 Australian dollars exercise price, expiring December 12, 2027) issued to Janus Capital

As part of its due diligence process, the Company ran a rock chip programme the samples of which returned exceptional surface high-grade antimony results ranging from 7.8 percent to 46.52 percent Sb across 20 primary samples.

The surface mineralisation has been mapped along a strike length exceeding 4km, indicating strong district potential, the statement said. It said a trenching programme is being planned to assess high-grade surface mineralisation, while permitting processes are underway in collaboration with Ashgill’s local team.

According to the Zeus statement, the acquisition aligns with its strategy to secure high-grade, under-explored critical mineral assets in politically stable jurisdictions. Morocco’s modern mining code and favourable investment climate position it as an attractive destination for exploration activity.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

