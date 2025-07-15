PHOTO
ASX-listed Zeus Resources has acquired full ownership of the Casablanca Antimony Project in central Morocco, the company said in a stock exchange statement.
The project, secured via an option agreement with Ashgill Morocco, comprises six exploration licenses.
The acquisition terms include:
- 62.5 million Zeus shares (50 per cent under a 6-month escrow)
- 12 million performance rights
- An introducer fee of 72.52 million options (0.02 Australian dollars exercise price, expiring December 12, 2027) issued to Janus Capital
As part of its due diligence process, the Company ran a rock chip programme the samples of which returned exceptional surface high-grade antimony results ranging from 7.8 percent to 46.52 percent Sb across 20 primary samples.
The surface mineralisation has been mapped along a strike length exceeding 4km, indicating strong district potential, the statement said. It said a trenching programme is being planned to assess high-grade surface mineralisation, while permitting processes are underway in collaboration with Ashgill’s local team.
According to the Zeus statement, the acquisition aligns with its strategy to secure high-grade, under-explored critical mineral assets in politically stable jurisdictions. Morocco’s modern mining code and favourable investment climate position it as an attractive destination for exploration activity.
(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)
(anoop.menon@lseg.com)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.