Saudi Ethylene and Polyethylene Company (SEPC), a joint venture between Tasnee Sahara Olefins Company (TSOC) and LyondellBasell, has awarded a contract for the design and supply of two Short Residence Time (SRT) ethylene heaters to US-based global provider of process technologies Lummus Technology.

The SRT ethylene heaters will be installed at SEPC’s complex in Al-Jubail, Saudi Arabia, Lummus said in a press statement.

SEPC selected Lummus for a cracker expansion project that will increase ethylene production while improving the plant's energy efficiency and minimising emissions.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

