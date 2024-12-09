Saudi Arabian cable manufacturer Al-Mousa is planning to establish its first production facility in Egypt with an investment of €50 million, an unnamed company official told Asharq Business.

The factory, located in the Tenth of Ramadan industrial zone in East Cairo, will cover an area of 40,000 square meters.

The factory, which will operate in partnership with an Egyptian investor, is planned to be entirely self-financed.

The initial phase of production will focus on specialized cables, with an estimated capacity of 6,000 kilograms per month.

These cables are tailored for use in environments requiring high-performance and high-temperature control, distinguishing them from standard cables.

The official confirmed that necessary licensing and site preparations have been finalized.

Once operational, the factory aims to export 50% of its production, targeting markets across North Africa, while the remaining output will serve the local Egyptian market.

