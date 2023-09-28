Saudi-based Advanced Communications and Electronics Systems Company’s (ACES) Indian subsidiary has won a nine-year contract from Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) to provide mobile infrastructure services, including 4G and 5G.

ACES will equip India’s longest underground metro line with modern mobile telecom infrastructure with 4G and 5G technologies and will cover the entire stretch of 33.5 km, which includes 27 stations, platforms, concourse and tunnels, the company said in a statement.

Mumbai Metro Line-3 (MML-3) is a 33.5 km long corridor running along Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ, aiming to decongest the traffic situation in Greater Mumbai by serving over 600 million passengers annually. MMRC is the nodal agency responsible for the implementation of the MML-3 project.

The value of the deal was not disclosed.

The LoA was received on 26 September 2023 by Akram Aburas, CEO of ACES and Mohammed N Mazher, Managing Director of ACES India Pvt Ltd.

ACES has completed several important projects, such as the expansion of the Holy Mosque in Makkah, Riyadh metro, Jeddah airport, Riyadh airport, Masar and international projects, which include Bangalore airport, Surat Diamond Bourse, Taj Hotel, among others.

