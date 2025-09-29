Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Energy has announced the commencement of the prequalification process for tenders related to the licensing, development, ownership, and operation of natural gas distribution networks in various industrial cities.

The industrial cities covered are: Sudair City for Industry and Businesses, Al-Kharj Industrial City, and Jeddah’s First, Second, and Third Industrial Cities, said a Saudi Press Agency report.

Interested parties are invited to request the Prequalification Document by emailing gnrfp@moenergy.gov.sa, no later than October 25. The deadline for submitting completed prequalification applications is November 29, 2025.

Applicants that successfully meet the prequalification criteria will be invited to submit detailed technical proposals, in accordance with “The Energy Supply Law” and “The Natural Gas and Natural Gas Liquids Activities Regulation”.

This announcement aligns with the government’s broader strategic plans to enhance energy infrastructures and support industrial development coinciding with the Master Gas System’s Third Expansion to support the Liquid Fuel Displacement Program by replacing liquid fuels with natural gas. The program advances the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 by maximising the economic, environmental, and social benefits of the Kingdom’s hydrocarbon resources, SPA said.

