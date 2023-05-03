Saudi Arabia's Yanbu National Petrochemical Company (Yansab) said it has successfully undertaken a major turnaround in full compliance with the company’s strict health, safety and reliability protocols in line with global best practices and commitment to upholding high maintenance standards at its plants.

Yansab, a manufacturing affiliate of global petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Sabic), had carried out this maintenance exercise for the first time on such a large scale since it began commercial operations in 2010.

During the mega 52-day turnaround, Yansab, carried out critical asset-integrity inspections and repairs to ensure long-term safe and sustainable operations.

On its key achievement, CEO Mohammed Ali Bazaid said: "Yansab has invested considerable amount of time and effort in planning, preparing and implementing this essential turnaround. With over 5 million working hours spent in this effort, involving more than 10,000 workers during peak times that included a large number of local and international contractors, the maintenance program was concluded safely and successfully as planned."

"We have always been committed to living up to our Environmental, Health, and Safety principles. In fact, we were recognized for this commitment when we recently received the 2022 Energy Management Insight Award," he stated.

Ali Bazaid pointed out that Yansab was now even aspiring to cut CO2 emissions at least by 20% within the next seven years as aligned with the Saudi Green Initiative.

"The turnaround was timed in accordance with a set of data that also took into account global price fluctuations for end products," he explained.

"During this phase, the company implemented new projects aimed at enhancing safety, improving plant reliability and efficiency, and future-proof its assets," he added.

