Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) announced offering opportunities to obtain land plots to establish specialized recycling factories in the Al Afja Recycling Industries Zone, with the aim of strengthening partnerships between the public and private sectors, to achieve an integrated system for the circular economy.

This came during a joint press conference, held today at the Ministry of Municipality's headquarters, with the participation of Director of Waste Recycling and Treatment Department at the Ministry of Municipality Eng. Hamad Jassim Al Bahr and Director of Industrial Areas Department at MOCI Omar Jaafar Al Ali.

Eng. Hamad Jassim Al Bahr said that opportunities to obtain land for the private sector come within the State of Qatar's plan to reduce, recycle and manage waste properly, to become a multi-use source for many products and industries.

He noted that Al Afja Recycling Industries Zone currently holds 24 factories under construction and 16 existing factories that are specializing in recycling various types of waste, adding that the project offers wide investment opportunities that include the fields of recycling paper, wood, plastic, glass, used fabrics, electronic waste, animal waste and food waste, which contributes to enhancing industrial diversity in the country.

Eng. Al Bahr indicated that this opportunity comes as part of Qatar's plan to enhance its ability to deal with the significant increase in the amount of waste resulting from urban and economic development, as well as to enhance partnerships between the private and public sectors to build a distinctive circular economy market.

In turn, Director of the Industrial Development Department at MOCI Abdulla Al Maadeed said that this opportunity comes within the framework of the Qatar National Manufacturing Strategy 2024-2030, which was recently launched by the ministry, pointing out that that the strategy aims to boost the competitiveness of national industries and support the transition towards and circular economy, by adopting innovative solutions in recycling and optimal use of resources.

The ministry continues its efforts to enhance the role of the private sector in developing sustainable industries, especially in the field of recycling, due to its positive impact in supporting the national economy and preserving the environment, he added.

Al Maadeed pointed out that registration to take part in these opportunities will begin through the single window platform, starting from May 21 until Aug. 21, 2025, for a period of three months, to ensure the ease of procedures for investors who wish to establish waste recycling projects.

