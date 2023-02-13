Qatar’s Al-Abdulla Group and Indian Electric two-wheeler maker Kabira Mobility will jointly invest INR 300 crore ($36 million) to set up a new manufacturing plant at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh, Indian business daily The Economic Times reported on Sunday.

The new plant, spread over 50 acres will have a capacity of 120,000 units per month with eight assembly lines, the report said.

The plant will also have a fully automated battery pack assembly and testing line apart from inventory management system and robotic chassis welding line, the report added.

The investment was announced at the ongoing UP Global Investors Summit.

Kabira Mobility is based out of Verna, Goa, and started operations in 2017, according to the company website.

(1 US Dollar = 82.71 Indian rupees)

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)