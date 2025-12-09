Saudi Arabia - ProSep, a provider of field-proven process separation solutions, has announced receipt of a new contract for its proprietary mixing technology.

On behalf of a regional operator, the new agreement will see ProSep deliver three of its Annular Injection Mixers (AIM) to an oilfield in Saudi Arabia.

Replacing the existing legacy and conventional injection quills, the provision of ProSep’s AIM technology will help the operator optimise the injection and mixing efficiency of demulsifier, scale inhibitor, and corrosion inhibitor on three production headers.

Alongside the expectation that this installation will help to improve plant efficiency, it is also anticipated that it could deliver measurable reductions in chemical injection and associated operational costs, potentially saving the client tens of millions of dollars over the operating life of the field.

This latest order follows a long-term collaborative relationship between ProSep and the client.

Following a history of positive results from previous installations, this continued scope of work demonstrates the operators’ ongoing trust in ProSep’s technology.

Utilising Saudi Arabian expertise and in-country fabrication capabilities, the three mixers will be manufactured locally before delivery to the oilfield in 2026.

Recognising the market demand for its solutions in the Middle East, ProSep has sought to increase its portfolio of partners in the region to help reduce lead times and to leverage local capabilities.

While ProSep’s global engineering and technology development remain anchored in Houston, the company has evolved its execution model to combine global expertise with regional delivery.

Raul Gonzalo, Director of Sales and Operations: "Over the last 10+ years, ProSep has established a significant reputation in the Middle East. We've worked in-depth across the region with several operators and service companies, helping to improve plant efficiencies and production records. This new contract is a testament to that reputation, and particularly with this client. Over a number of years, we've delivered several of our mixing technologies and secured some very positive results in the process, so it's great to have confirmation of their ongoing trust in our expertise and the solutions we provide.Manufacturing the mixers in-country is the natural evolution for ProSep's presence in the region. This decision stems from the local market's demand for our technology and the network of suppliers we now work with. It's with great pride that we can say these mixers will be produced locally and supported by ProSep’s global engineering expertise."

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).