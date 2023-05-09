Oman’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals, and Belgium’s Ministry of Energy have signed an agreement for a Green Energy Certificate pilot project for the ‘Hyport Duqm’ project, the state-owned Oman News Agency (ONA) reported.

HYPORT Duqm is a joint venture between Belgium’s DEME Concessions and Oman’s OQ Alternative Energy for developing a green hydrogen and green ammonia production facility near the Port of Duqm in Oman.

The agreement was signed in Brussels by Oman’s energy minister Salim Nasser Al Aufi and Belgium’s energy minister Tinne Van der Straeten, ONA reported on Tuesday.

The report said the agreement aims to evaluate the adherence of green hydrogen projects in Oman to the European Union’s criteria to pave the way for exporting green hydrogen to European markets in the future.

The HYPORT Duqm project is founded on three main components, according to past statements from DEME. It includes a solar and wind park with a total installed capacity of about 1.3GW, a dedicated, high-voltage green electricity transmission line, and a utility-scale electrolysis and ammonia conversion plant, where hydrogen will be produced from desalinated water and subsequently converted into green ammonia, which will be stored and shipped from the Port of Duqm to the target export markets.

A 500MW electrolysis facility would be built on a site of 793,000 square metres while the solar and wind energy plants have been allocated an area of 150 square kilometres in Special Economic Zone Duqm’s renewable energy area.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)