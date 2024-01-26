Morocco has approved 42 new projects with a total value of around 7.4 billion Moroccan dirhams ($747 million) as part of a new project plan for 2024.

The National Investment Commission, which is headed by Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch, agreed on the projects at a meeting held on Thursday, the Arabic language daily Hespress said on Friday.

Morocco’s private sector is expected to execute nearly 60 percent of the projects while the remaining investments will come from foreign companies, it said.

The paper quoted an official statement as saying the food industries accounted for nearly a third of the total value of the projects, at around 35 percent, followed by tourism and waste disposal, with about 25 percent and 9 percent respectively.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

